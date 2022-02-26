‘The Suicide Squad’ star joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan‘s The Dark Knight debuted almost 15 years ago, taking the world by storm and delivering some memorable performances, one of those was David Dastmalchian. Now, the actor will reunite with Nolan on an upcoming project titled Oppenheimer, a biographical drama based on American Prometheus, a biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

This year has served Dastmalchian well, providing him with a stand-out role as Polka-Dot Man in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and a supporting role in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune as Piter De Vries.

This is a big leap from 2007 when as a struggling actor he first saw the casting call for The Dark Knight and applied to be one of the men in the opening bank heist scene. When he was rejected, Dastmalchian received a surprise phone call months later, offering him the role of Joker henchman Thomas Schiff. He accepted, of course, and the rest is history,

Dastmalchian told The Hollywood Reporter, “It all started with him choosing to let me be a part of that film. How do you thank the person that changed your life so profoundly?”

Dastmalchian’s role in Oppenheimer remains under wraps for now, but he can expect to star alongside Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. Other upcoming roles for the eclectic performer include 20th Century’s Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman, and Matt Ruskin’s Boston Strangler.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.