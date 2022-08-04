‘The Suicide Squad’ star points out that land sharks are not a new discovery

Land sharks, the internet’s meme-of-the-week, are actually old news in the DC Comics world, and The Suicide Squad‘s Steve Agee is here to set the record straight.

After a recent episode of Shark Week filmed one of nature’s most feared creatures walking on land in the always perfectly bizarre lands of Australia, Twitter had a field day making up scenarios where one would just run into a shark while walking down the street.

This species, called the epaulette shark, uses its fins to roam around the shallows in search of food. But Shark Week can’t take all the credit for this fascinating discovery, as the coverage done by the British news outlet Metro might lead people to think.

People, the process of evolution is happening right in front of our eyes 🤯



Who knew there’d be a day when we’d see sharks actually walking outside the water? 🦈



Well, that day has arrived – and the footage is truly amazing to behold 👇https://t.co/JeB9FA8qQL — Metro (@MetroUK) August 3, 2022

Not only had David Attenborough brought the peculiar, and somewhat scary, species to the spotlight in his 2016 series Great Barrier Reef, but there was also another famous land shark known and loved by the public for decades now: DC Comics’ King Shark. And the actor responsible for the very first live-action iteration of the character, whose debut happened in 1994’s Superboy comics, wants you to know it.

In response to Metro’s tweet, Steve Agee, who plays King Shark in 2021’s The Suicide Squad and 2022’s spin-off series Peacemaker, said: “I think @JamesGunn and I did it about 2 1/2 years ago”. The 53-year-old actor added an endearing picture to the tweet of Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior aka Ratcatcher 2 hugging him as he donned a very funny and out-of-place shark CGI suit.

I think @JamesGunn and I did it about 2 1/2 years ago. https://t.co/QaooW8fOva pic.twitter.com/RubjYmzSFl — Steve Agee (@steveagee) August 3, 2022

There seems to be a new version of the chicken and the egg dilemma — who walked the Earth first, King Shark or the epaulette shark?