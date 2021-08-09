The Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against Model Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault

The Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman has filed a temporary restraining order against model Bella Davis who is accusing him of sexual assault. According to Kinnaman, not only does the accusation hold no merit but he claims that Davis has threatened his family with physical harm as well as attempting to extort money from him. Kinnaman himself shared the facts in a lengthy Instagram post he published on Friday, the day his new DC movie hit theaters.

Davis, a Swedish-Jamaican model whose real name is Gabriella Magnusson, has accused Kinnaman of raping her in 2018 in New York while she was intoxicated. In his social media post, Kinnaman – who is Swedish-American himself – alleges that the pair had a “brief romantic relationship” that year that comprised two consensual sexual encounters.

Kinnaman writes that Davis had threatened to “go to the press with fabricated, vile rumors unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections.” He goes on to outline what he claims were his attempts to resolve the matter, including a phone call during which he say Davis made threats against him and his loved ones.

You can read his full post below:

“Earlier this morning, I filed for a restraining order against a woman who has been threatening to physically harm me and my family and loved ones and attempting to extort money and other things of value from me,” Kinnaman announced in his post. “While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this, what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumors unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more. And so, I want to share the facts with you, honestly and directly,”

Kinnaman concluded his post by saying his supports all victims of sexual assault but reiterated that he denies that is what occurred in this instance. “I want to be VERY clear so there is no misunderstanding: I stand by all victims of sexual assault,” Kinnaman stated. “This is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort.”

For her part, Davis refutes Kinnaman’s side of the story and has responded to his post with her own social media updates to address his allegations. She has shared screenshots of Instagram messages between herself and Kinnaman in Swedish, as well as text messages with someone she claims is Kinnaman’s agent in which they discuss lawyers. The two have yet to make any additional statements to the press at this time.

Joel Kinnaman reprises his role as Colonel Rick Flag, a character he originated in 2016’s first film, in The Suicide Squad, which is in theaters and on HBO Max now.