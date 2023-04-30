‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ was just available in full on Twitter

No movie is safe from leaks and piracy, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie is no exception. A full copy of the new Nintendo movie was reportedly uploaded on Twitter and wasn’t removed for several hours.

Twitter user @vidsthatgohard shared a now-deleted video of the entire Super Mario Bros. Movie onto the social media site. According to Forbes, over 9 million people watched the video and it took a long time before Twitter caught on and removed the tweet.

If you’re wondering how it was possible for someone to upload a whole movie onto Twitter, you can thank Twitter Blue for that. The feature allows subscribers to upload longer 1080p videos, and apparently, 92 minutes long videos are allowed. As of writing, @vidsthatgohard still has his blue checkmark and it doesn’t seem they were severely punished by Twitter. At the same time, neither Nintendo nor Twitter have released a statement on the incident, which is quite shocking considering how strict Nintendo is with its copyright.

This isn’t the first time people got to view The Super Mario Bros. Movie outside of the theater. The full movie was broadcast on Argentinian TV back in late April. But despite these mess-ups and blunders, it doesn’t seem to have heavily impacted the film’s box office performance. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has currently earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office and is currently placed 11th for the highest-grossing animated film and has entered the top 50 for the most grossed films of all time.

As mentioned earlier, the film was removed from Twitter, but if you want to scratch that Nintendo itch, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now showing in theaters. Perhaps Twitter should reconsider what counts as “longer duration” because if people could upload whole movies onto the platform, the film industry wouldn’t be really happy to see Twitter become the next Pirate Bay.