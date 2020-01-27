Universal and Blumhouse are bound for the icy plains of Antarctica, after it was confirmed today that a new version of The Thing has entered the formative stages of development.

And best of all? It’ll adapt a full-length version of Frozen Hell by John Campbell, whose novella Who Goes There? served as the foundations for both John Carpenter’s The Thing and The Thing from Another World from 1951.

News broke over on Facebook this past weekend, when producer Alan Donnes (h/t Bloody Disgusting) announced plans for a full-blown remake using never-before-seen chapters from Frozen Hell – chapters that were lost to the annals of time for decades. So it’s not too much of a stretch to say that this long-rumored project has a shot of becoming the most authentic adaptation of Campbell’s horror classic yet.

Via Facebook:

It’s OFFICIAL! I received my signed contract and first check! I am Executive Producing a remake of THE THING but with additional chapters of John Campbell’s groundbreaking novel, Frozen Hell, that had been lost for decades. Now, for the first time ever, Campbell’s full vision will be realized on the big screen. The new film will include the very best of RKO’s THE THING FROM ANOTHER WORLD, John Carpenter’s classic THE THING and both books, Frozen Hell and Who Goes There?

John Betancourt later confirmed the news via Kickstarter, revealing that the “Frozen Hell manuscript remained unknown and unpublished for decades, and it was only recently rediscovered.” Color us very, very intrigued.

Word is The Thing reboot is being fast-tracked at Universal and Blumhouse, which is all the more exciting given how the latter studio has carved out a reputation for delivering best-in-class horror films. Let’s hope that trend continues when Betancourt, Donnes and the rest of the crew begin their journey down to Antarctica in the not-so-distant future…