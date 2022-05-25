HBO’s new show has potentially the wildest sex scene in TV history

The internet is debating the age-old question of whether those with penises would suck their own after a chaotically horny clip from HBO’s The Time Traveler’s Wife of a guy slurping his past self’s schlong. Yep, you read that right.

Based on the hit novel by Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler’s Wife follows Henry DeTamble (Theo James), a librarian who uncontrollably time travels, and his wife Clare (Rose Leslie) who struggles to live with his sci-fi disability.

The latest episode for the series had Henry travel back in time to his 16-year-old self (Brian Altemus) and, uh, give himself a blowjob in his childhood bedroom. Henry’s father then walks in and sees the two versions of his son in bed. Yikes.

I had no intention of watching The Time Traveler's Wife on HBO Max but then I saw this clip where the lead character goes back in time to give himself head and now I'm like…. maaaybe they have some good ideas I should check out? pic.twitter.com/07R25R4jju — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 23, 2022

Henry recounts the story to Clare at a cafe in the present day. She then says he was “gay for himself” before Henry defends his self-service, claiming its every cis-male teen’s dream.

Finally! A faithful adaptation of The Time Traveller's Wife! pic.twitter.com/Nguhs394bF — Dames Long CF (@Dames_Long) May 24, 2022

But the internet has of course turned the moment into a meme. A few viewers on Twitter made dad jokes about giving head. Others said the show either now suddenly piqued their interest or had them switching off their stream.

One even joked the scene gave what fans of Loki desperately wanted: some “same-sex selfcest”.

Time Traveler’s Wife did what Loki couldn’t and that was give us same-sex selfcest — Davis Walden (@daviswaldeniv) May 24, 2022

“I’m just seeing all the time-travelling self-blowjob stuff and being furious that that didn’t lead to an automatic recommend,” said another user on Twitter who was discouraged from watching the show.

I be clear: I did not start watching "The Time Traveler's Wife," I'm just seeing all the time-traveling self-blowjob stuff and being furious that that didn't lead to an automatic recommend. — Joe Reid (@joereid) May 24, 2022

Here are some of the best reactions to the chaotically horny selfcest sex scene in The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Wait so the guy in the time traveler’s wife went back in time to … — in a panoramic? (@_haaniyah_) May 24, 2022

TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE opens with a full on Final Destination decapitation in front of a child AND has teenage time travelers giving themselves a blow job, this show is incredible. — Brian Duffield (@BrianDuffield) May 23, 2022

so when the time traveler’s wife sends the main character back in time to give himself head it’s “art” but when i write that it’s “not what we had in mind when we hired you to write hallmark cards” — Ash Dylan (@AshDylanLit) May 24, 2022

broke: the guy from the time traveler’s wife time traveling to give himself head



woke: me time traveling to give myself back scratchies — reibert eggers (@boyboygenius) May 24, 2022

i had a time traveler’s wife joke, but i don’t want to get a head of myself — Ash Dylan (@AshDylanLit) May 24, 2022

“the time traveler's wife” having selfcest was not on my 2022 bingo card — mj (@beforekermit) May 24, 2022

I remember back in like 2007, when we all read The Time Traveller’s Wife and got awkwardly grossed out when the guy travels back in time and gives himself a bj. Simpler times…anyway now it’s a show. — Anne Heps (@anneheps) May 20, 2022

getting into the time travellers wife for…reasons — aj (@fckuflipflops) May 24, 2022

just saw the time traveller’s wife clip everyone was talking about pic.twitter.com/2oFFOz11r4 — jas. (@kikisbow) May 25, 2022

i have neither read or watched any time travellers wife but the gc is absolutely discussing if blowing yourself is masturbation. — Ruby 🍑 preorder The Romance Recipe (@RubyBarretWrite) May 24, 2022

New episodes of The Time Traveler’s Wife release weekly on HBO Max.