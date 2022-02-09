The Tinder Swindler returns to social media…on TikTok

For whatever reason, Simon Leviev, the notorious con artist who has ridden a crest of notoriety since the debut of the documentary The Tinder Swindler on Netflix has popped up on social media again — now on TikTok.

You can find him — if you must — at @simon_leviev_official, where the account description claims that his side of the story is “Coming Soon.”

If Leviev’s account is to be believed, he’s still surrounding him with the trappings of wealth he used to convince many of his alleged victims that he was a jet-setting millionaire son of a wealthy Israeli diamond merchant, as opposed to the titular swindler the Netflix documentary purports him to be.

Per the documentary, Leviev, born Shimon Yehuda Hayut, legally changed his name to further his fraudulent claim to be related to Russo-Israeli billionaire, Lev Leviev.

Leviev was convicted of fraud in his native Israel and sent to prison but was released early. He has still not been arrested or charged for any of the crimes he is purported to have committed in the documentary. Leviev is said to have preyed upon several women in Europe and was outed by an exposé in Norwegian magazine, VG.

According to Insider, Leviev deactivated his Instagram account days after The Tinder Swindler became available on Netflix, with his TikTok account sharing the same username.

A recent video purports to show a boat he “just bought.” Another shows him on a private plane with his supposed Israeli model girlfriend, Kate Konlin. One can only assume said travel is not inside Europe as Leviev is still wanted by authorities in several countries.

If Leviev is running the account, he doesn’t seem to hate his ill-gotten notoriety. One video, featuring yet another expensive sports car, is captioned “When you realize the Netflix documentary was a success.” Another, featuring a Rolls-Royce, reads, “You paid for it.”

Although there is no official word that Leviev himself is running the account, it was created following the documentary’s premiere, which indicates he is still leading the same lifestyle before his arrest in Greece in 2019.

The person behind the TikTok appears nothing if not smug in the account’s videos, giving sarcastic responses to comments condemning Leviev’s alleged behavior.

“How can he sleep at night,” a user asked in the comments.

The account creator, allegedly Leviev, commented in reply: “Easy… Step 1: get into bed. Step 2: put on your favorite Netflix documentary.”