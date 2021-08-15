The Toxic Avenger Remake Wraps Filming, Troma Stars Reveal They Want In

Legendary Entertainment’s star-studded remake of The Toxic Avenger has wrapped filming. The superhero comedy horror film is a reboot of the 1984 Troma classic, described as a “contemporary reimagining” of Toxie’s story, starring Peter Dinklage as the janitor who falls into a vat of toxic waste and becomes a mutated protector. This weekend, writer/director Macon Blair confirmed that production on the movie had completed in Bulgaria.

In response to his post, Troma founder Lloyd Kaufman petitioned Blair to add in some scenes featuring some Troma favorites. Along with a video of himself drinking a coffee at home, Kaufman wrote: “Congratulations! Any chance to film a zoom scene w Torgle, Tiffany etc? Commish sends love! We have crew and. Equipment plus green screen!”

Scream queen Tiffany Shepis-Tretta likewise pitched Blair the same idea. “If you do any pickups I will fly myself anywhere.”

Gregory Paul Smith agreed he’d do the same.

Dinklage is joined in the Toxic Avenger reboot by the likes of Jacob Tremblay, Kevin Bacon and Julia Davis, with The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Woods playing the villain of the piece. As the official synopsis puts it, “When a struggling everyman is pushed into a vat of toxic waste, he is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from a shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from the forces of corruption and greed.”

Kaufman has previously heaped praise on the new film, claiming that Blair knows the lore of the character better than he does, and is familiar with the various offshoots of the franchise, including the 1991 Toxic Crusaders animated series and 2008 Toxic Avenger musical. Kaufman, who co-directed and wrote the original movie, also revealed that he’d read the script for the reboot and considers it “better than the original.” As such, as he took a backseat role on this one, though he’s still to be credited as a producer.

The Toxic Avenger remake is likely to come our way sometime in 2022.