The Tragedy Of Macbeth Trailer Is Here And It’s Straight-Up Sinister

“By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.”

That something appears to be The Tragedy of Macbeth trailer that gave the internet chills yesterday.

Take a look at this beautifully foreboding first look.

A24, the American independent film company founded in 2012, can’t miss the mark. With a rolodex of independent films including Uncut Gems, Ex Machina, Midsommar, The Green Knight, and many more visceral pieces of artistic expression, ideas seem to run amok for the trendsetting production house.

This time around, A24 partnered with Apple TV Plus to bring a new twist to an old Shakespearean classic. Enlisting the help of one half of the iconic directing duo the Coen Brothers, Joel Coen takes the mantle of director in this modern retelling of political ambition and betrayal.

The sky’s the limit with this new perspective on a timeless masterpiece, but one thing is certain: the sinister underpinnings within the eerie recital of murderous madness are already shining through in this adaptation. There will be blood, you can count on that.

Showcasing a unique “4:3” aspect ratio and black-and-white photography, it’s safe to say that we’re all in for a real treat with The Tragedy of Macbeth. The classic tonalities evoked in the trailer certainly set the stage for an epic cinematic outing. That alone should be enough to entice viewers, but once you add the illustrious cast to the mix, Macbeth looks to be one of 2021’s most distinct dramas.

Touting stars like Denzel Washington as Macbeth, Frances McDormand (who happens to be married to Joel Coen) as Lady Macbeth, and Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, Macbeth proves that there’s no shortage of star power in this tragedy-to-end-all-tragedies.

Coen is no stranger to drama and intrigue⏤just look at his collaboration with brother Ethan in 2018’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. The melancholic portrayal of the American West is as captivating as it is haunting, and if you haven’t already watched the wonderful western anthology, do yourself a favor and stream the film on Netflix.

Check out its short trailer below.

If Scruggs is any indicator, Coen is a perfect choice to handle Macbeth’s tactile and gritty subject matter. Although Macbeth may end up missing some traditional Coen irony and humor, we’ll allow it since the tale of Scottish treachery contains little hilarity anyway.

With only one true line of dialogue in the entire trailer, only time will tell how faithful this rendition of Macbeth will be to Shakespeare’s original five-act play.

The Tragedy of Macbeth hits theaters on Christmas Day 2021 and will be available to stream on Apple TV Plus shortly thereafter on January 14th, 2022.