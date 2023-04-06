The final review trailer for ‘Evil Dead Rise’ has us sleeping with the lights on

Well horror fans, the wait is almost over. With its April 21 release date, Evil Dead Rise is set to reinvent a franchise, and maybe an entire genre in the process. Consider us terrified.

Directed by horror veteran Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground, Minutes Past Midnight) and produced by Evil Dead franchise creators Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell — Evil Dead Rise looks to bring an entirely new vibe to a series that has been a bit lacking as of late.

With less than two weeks before opening, the film’s final trailer revealing its Rotten Tomatoes score is definitely giving us chills.

There’s no doubting that 96 percent for a horror film is pretty darn rare, but this is Evil Dead we’re talking about, if any films can blow our collective mind it’s these. Does anyone else want to sleep with the lights on tonight? No? just us?

Centered around two estranged sisters who end up having to fight off flesh-possessing demons in an apartment building (you know, that old story), these two siblings must reconcile their relationship while battling the ghoulish remnants of another family. Sounds (as is standard for Evil Dead) groovy.

The one big change for Evil Dead Rise comes by way of its tone. Where past iterations of the franchise have leaned into absurdity, Rise looks to play the thrills and chills straight — creating a truly terrifying experience, and that’s a good thing. It was high time that these films switched things up. Here’s hoping we’ll still be able to get a little sleep tonight.