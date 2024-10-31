‘The truth is dripping out now’: Sasha Calle exposes the chaos of ‘The Flash’ and ‘Batgirl’ and fans aren’t surprised by what they’re reading

Supergirl actor Sasha Calle has finally spoken out about her experience on The Flash, revealing the mess behind the scenes that resulted in one of the worst (and ugliest!) blockbusters of the last few years.

Despite Ezra Miller making the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the lead-up to The Flash, one of the more heartwarming stories surrounded the casting of Calle as Supergirl. In a viral video that did the rounds years back, Calle breaks down and weeps when director Andy Muschietti informs her that she landed the coveted part. Well, those tears of joy turned into sobs of frustration by the end of the experience, as The Flash raced into a cul-de-sac of mediocrity and terrible VFX.

It wasn’t all bad news for Calle, though, as she received praise for her performance as Supergirl, often being cited as one of the highlights of the film. Considering how DC’s multiverse makes about as much sense as a hat on a dog, fans held onto the possibility that she could return as the Girl of Steel in a future project. Unfortunately, all plans were thwarted when it was announced that Milly Alcock would play the hero in 2026’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Calle’s time as the character is, presumably, over – unless DC Studios performs yet another dramatic U-turn.

Calle revealed to The Hollywood Reporter how she signed a multi-picture deal and there were significant discussions about the character’s future in the franchise. She also confirmed a long-standing rumor that the ending of the film was changed. The theatrical version shows Miller’s Barry Allen bumping into George Clooney’s Bruce Wayne and losing a tooth; however, the original ending featured Calle’s Supergirl and Michael Keaton’s Bruce interacting with Barry outside of the courthouse.

Calle didn’t hold back about her disappointment. She discussed how upsetting the whole situation was since she felt a special attachment to the character and loved portraying her on screen. Calle hinted at feeling disrespected, saying:

“I also want to work with people who value me and respect me and are really excited to work with me. That’s what I wish for myself, and that’s what I wish for anybody in this business, but that was a rough experience.”

In addition to The Flash, Calle opened up about the tumultuous situation surrounding the Batgirl movie that saw Leslie Grace play the character only to see the film scrapped in post-production so Warner Bros. Discovery could secure a tax write-off. Calle explained how she and Grace formed a close friendship through their respective experiences; however, she thinks that Grace got the shorter end of the stick here. It’s a fair point because at least fans got to see Calle’s Supergirl in a movie, but no one saw how Grace fared as Batgirl.

Expectedly, fans had their say on Calle’s interview, with the actor receiving mostly an outpour of support as many believe Warner Bros. did her dirty in the end. Others stressed once again how she was the best part of The Flash and deserved to continue in the role. Another user welcomed the fact that “the truth is dripping out” about what happened behind the scenes on The Flash.

One thing’s for certain, though: There is enough drama surrounding DC films to fill a book. Even two, maybe.

