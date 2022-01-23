The underwhelming conclusion to a beloved franchise hits the target on streaming
The elephant graveyard of box office bombs is littered with the bones of YA literary adaptations thrust into development in the wake of Harry Potter‘s record-breaking success, but only a select few managed to get a second installment, never mind launch an entire franchise.
The two most notable outliers were The Twilight Saga and The Hunger Games, both of which coincidentally took a leaf out of the Wizarding World’s book by splitting their respective conclusions into two parts. It may have been a fairly cynical moneymaking exercise in practice, but it was nothing if not a successful one.
However, in the case of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, it yielded an overlong and underwhelming conclusion to the tale of Katniss Everdeen. Not only was it the lowest-grossing installment of the four after topping out at $653 million, but it also landed the weakest audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that plenty of fans were left feeling cold by the dystopian tale’s final chapter.
Mockingjay – Part 2 isn’t a bad movie by any means, it’s just a perfunctory one that does exactly what it needs to do in terms of tying off the various plot threads, but no more. It’s been a solid hit on streaming this weekend, though, with FlixPatrol revealing the fantasy adventure has managed to chart on Netflix’s global most-watched list.