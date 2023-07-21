Home Movies

The usual suspects barricade themselves in their parents’ basements to try and take down ‘Barbie’

The worst people on the internet are here with their red-hot Barbie takes.

Barbie movie with Margot Robbie
Image via Warner Bros Studios

Barbie is upon us. Greta Gerwig’s hotly anticipated take on the iconic toy has surfed a wave of hype into theaters and lived up to its promises. It’s sitting pretty at 89% on the Tomatometer, is set to demolish Oppenheimer, and with a healthy $20 million preview screening haul may yet join the billion-dollar club.

But some people are determined to ruin the party. So, who would really have an axe to grind against an upbeat and satirical movie with a strong lead female character and some things to say about patriarchy? Hey, wait, what’s that unwashed smell coming from over the hill? Oh no, the incels are coming!

A surprising number of bearded middle-aged men appear to have grumpily turned up on the opening night of Barbie to hate-watch it, immediately taking to the internet to post unhinged screeds.

Don’t threaten us with a good time:

Barbie
Image via Twitter

We don’t need to read the seventeen(!) tweets in this thread to know where this is going…

Barbie
Image via Twitter

A great pull quote for the poster:

Barbie
Image via Twitter

Wow, a whole hour of a furious guy in his forties screaming about Barbie and feminism! Who could resist?

Barbie
Image via Twitter

Sadly for these goons, Barbie appears unassailable, so they’ve retreated to the one tiny place they have any power. Yup, it’s the IMDB rating, where there appears to be a concerted effort to review-bomb it into oblivion:

Barbie IMDB
Image via IMDB

As you’d expect, the negative user reviews revolve around Barbie‘s feminism, blaming it for “falling birthrates”, a crumbling society, that “Joseph Goebbels would be proud”, and that it encourages the “feminist matriarchy”.

It’s been said a million times before, but these are people that definitely need to get away from their computers and touch grass. Jeez.

Barbie is now in theaters.

David James
About the author

David James

London-based writer about everything and anything. Willing to crawl over rusty nails to write about Metal Gear Solid or Resident Evil.