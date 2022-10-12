The voice actor behind horror’s creepiest new doll is used to going viral

Annabelle has her work cut out for her with the arrival of a new doll on the block, M3GAN, and if you think you recognize this creepy voice from somewhere, you’re probably right. Okay, so actor Jenna Davis does not have a creepy voice, but you might very well have heard of her online when she went viral for her “Penny Nickel Dime” video a while back.

The young star has been working for some time now, predominantly in more child-friendly offerings. You might have caught her in the Disney Channel reboot of That’s So Raven, Raven’s Home. She also has a YouTube channel with over 1.95 million subscribers.

These aren’t her only claims to fame, though, when she was younger a video of her singing Drake’s “In My Feelings” blew up after it was turned into a meme that implied the rapper had made an inappropriate, somewhat creepy, comment about the then 14-year-old. Davis later stated in a video she posted to YouTube about the situation, that the comment was never actually written by Drake.

Davis has done plenty of voice work in the past for animated children’s shows that appeared on Netflix and the Disney channel, but nothing in her career seems to have quite gotten the attention she is now receiving for being a part of M3GAN – with the trailer having gone viral on Twitter.

The internet couldn’t believe it was the same person, and they are somewhat correct. It isn’t her likeness, despite those crystal blue eyes looking eerily similar. The appearance of the doll comes instead from child actor Aime Donald, with Davis listed as the voice actor on IMDB.

Can't believe it's the same girlpic.twitter.com/oKYt5SWcTW — Jatin (@StanJNatasha) October 12, 2022

Some are shocked to see Davis once again.

OMFG NOT THE PENNY NICKEL DIME GIRL — adam / F R EEE AK (@nickishiatus) October 12, 2022

Her once cute song could turn very creepy if we hear it coming from the mouth of that demonic doll.

when megan the robot says this >> omg the slayage — adam / F R EEE AK (@nickishiatus) October 12, 2022

It may have been a while, but fans still recognize the voice.

I knew ive heard her somewhere — Tay-Crink (taypièck) (@pieck_midnights) October 12, 2022

Once a tune gets stuck in your head you can’t get it out, even years later.

ohhhh i knew her voice sounded familiar!!!! — noelle 💌 (@noellewes123) October 12, 2022

One fan jokes that he must have used the old video as her audition tape.

that was her audition tape pic.twitter.com/opnX0A0C9w — Helen Shivers (@thecroakerqueen) October 12, 2022

Now she’s featured in this film she can have all the coins she wants.

SHES GETTING HER PENNY NICKELS AND DIMES YUP pic.twitter.com/OpnlEPU5le — ducky is jaylors love child (@nebbystan) October 12, 2022

Though in the past you may have struggled to get the song out of your head, you may wish for it back after hearing Davis play a psychotic killer doll in M3GAN, coming to theaters on January 13, 2023.