The Walking Dead Director Says The Movies Are Still Alive

The Walking Dead movies that’ll bring back Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes are still alive, according to franchise veteran Greg Nicotero. The director/producer was the one behind the camera on Lincoln’s final episode of the parent series way back in fall 2018, so you’d expect him to be in the loop on what’s happening with the planned film trilogy, that would explore the next chapter of Rick’s journey, but as things stand he cant say much, just that they’re definitely still in the works.

Nicotero spoke with ComicBook.com and was asked what’s going on with the Lincoln movies. He promised that they’re “still alive” but also admitted that there’s still no time frame in place for when production could start on the first one. He did say that he’s read a bunch of drafts of the screenplay, which is being penned by TWD chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, recently so at least the project is moving forward.

“I wish I knew, and I wish I could say [when it’s happening],” Nicotero said. “I’ve read a variety of drafts of the scripts over the last few months. They’re really making sure that they get it right,”

Season 9’s “What Comes After” saw Rick Grimes seriously injured, in a plotline that teased he was about to die, only to be rescued/kidnapped by Anne and taken away to the HQ of the CRM (Civic Republic Military) via helicopter. We’ve seen learned more about the CRM on spinoff Walking Dead: World Beyond, but we’ve yet to find out a lot about the organization and, obviously, what has kept Rick away from his family all this time. Season 10 revealed that he had been back to watch Michonne and Judith from afar sometime during the six-year time jump but hadn’t made himself known.

So until we get some concrete info on what’s going on with these movies, fans will just have to sit tight and patiently await answers. Thankfully, The Walking Dead‘s eleventh and final season is just about to kick off. Catch the premiere Sunday, August 22nd on AMC – or a week earlier on AMC Plus.