The Will Smith/Tom Holland team-up you forgot existed rebounds on streaming

Under most circumstances, a collaboration between Will Smith and Tom Holland would be guaranteed to puncture the zeitgeist and see the movie in question enjoy massive success at the box office, especially when we’re talking about an action-packed espionage comedy with a $100 million budget.

The two stars are both household names and veterans of the action genre, but even the A-list dream team couldn’t prevent the animated Spies in Disguise from being almost completely forgotten about already, despite the fact the family film only hit theaters in December 2019.

Even with the star power on display, as well as a solid Rotten Tomatoes score of 77% to go with the 92% user rating, Spies in Disguise could only muster an underwhelming $171 million during its theatrical run. Part of the reason it’s been largely swept under the rug might have to do with the fact that it was the last release from Blue Sky Studios before the studio was shuttered, as well as the final animated title to roll out under the 20th Century Fox banner.

It’s still an odd situation to see a fun, frenetic and fast-paced adventure boasting Will Smith and Tom Holland being lost to the sands of time so soon, but Spies in Disguise has managed to find a second wind on Disney Plus as per FlixPatrol, having cracked the most-watched list this weekend.