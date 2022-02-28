The winners of the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are finally here, and honors will be given to actors who have wholly and graciously dedicated themselves to their craft — talking about how important actors are.
The focus solely on the performers is unique to the SAG Awards and the actors who breathe life into characters we love and loathe.
The SAG Awards also note that the honors are “fundamental to the spirit of the Screen Actors Guild Awards because they recognize what all actors know — that acting is a collaborative art.” The community in which actors exist and work together is highlighted by ensemble categories like Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
Here are the winners in this year’s SAG Awards, updated in real-time.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
- Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Jared Leto, House of Gucci
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Jennifer Hudson, Respect
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- House of Gucci
- King Richard
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Black Widow
- Dune
- The Matrix Resurrections
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Sandra Oh, The Chair
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- The Great
- Hacks
- The Kominsky Method
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
- Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Morning Show
- Squid Game
- Succession
- Yellowstone
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Cobra Kai
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Loki
- Mare of Easttown
- Squid Game