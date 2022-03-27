This year’s Academy Awards feature a slate of nominees from Best Picture to Best Makeup & Hairstyling that are all pretty different. Trom a dystopian quest through the desert to a Japanese adaptation of a Haruki Murakami short story a Chekov play to the first film with an all deaf cast to compete in the night’s big categories.

Dune got to a great start, taking home several of the night’s first awards, including Hans Zimmer, who takes home his first Academy Award since the composer won for The Lion King in 2005.

Here are this year’s winners:

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Production Design

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Best Music (Original Score)