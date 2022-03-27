The winners of the 94th annual Academy Awards
This year’s Academy Awards feature a slate of nominees from Best Picture to Best Makeup & Hairstyling that are all pretty different. Trom a dystopian quest through the desert to a Japanese adaptation of a Haruki Murakami short story a Chekov play to the first film with an all deaf cast to compete in the night’s big categories.
Dune got to a great start, taking home several of the night’s first awards, including Hans Zimmer, who takes home his first Academy Award since the composer won for The Lion King in 2005.
Here are this year’s winners:
Best Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- No Time to Die
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Supporting Actress
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Judi Dench (Belfast)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best Production Design
- Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)
- Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)
- The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)
- West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
Best Live Action Short
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Best Animated Short
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Best Documentary Short
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Best Film Editing
- Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
- Dune (Joe Walker)
- King Richard (Pamela Martin)
- The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
- Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)
Best Music (Original Score)
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)