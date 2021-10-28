The Witch Director’s New Movie Gets Hit With A Delay

Robert Eggers broke out in a big way when his feature directorial debut The Witch scored enthusiastic reviews and solid box office, earning $40 million on a $4 million budget and launching the career of star Anya Taylor-Joy for good measure.

He followed it up with grimy black-and-white drama The Lighthouse, which won even more acclaim and saw him firmly established as one of the most distinctive and unique young filmmakers in the business. His Nosferatu remake may be struggling to escape development hell, but the 38 year-old has The Northman coming next year, albeit a little later than expected.

As per Bloody Disgusting, the movie has been pushed back, but only by two weeks from April 8 to April 22. The minimalist historical action thriller was co-written by Eggers alongside poet and novelist Sjón, with Alexander Skarsgard headlining the ensemble as Viking prince Amleth, who heads out on a mission of revenge across 10th Century Iceland after his father is murdered.

Eggers reunites with Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe on The Northman, while the ensemble cast also features Nicole Kidman, Björk, Ethan Hake and Ralph Ineson. We haven’t seen so much as an image from the film yet, but Eggers’ track record means it’s sure to be visually dazzling and thematically heavy.