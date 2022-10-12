The world demands Brendan Fraser’s comeback culminates in ‘The Mummy 4’

People have always loved Brendan Fraser, who continues to endure as one of the most wholesome heroes the movie industry has to offer, so it’s about damn time he was getting the credit and plaudits he deserves. It’s stating the obvious to say that legacy sequels remain all the rage these days, so it’s no surprise the world is demanding The Mummy star caps his comeback with one of his own.

Fraser never really went away, but he’s risen like a phoenix from the ashes to cement himself as a force to be reckoned with all over again. Should he do what a lot of people are expecting him to do and win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, then countless new doors will be opened.

And yet, all he had to do was blast Tom Cruise’s reboot and admit he’d be open to a fourth adventure as Rick O’Connell is the script and story were up to scratch, and the internet grabbed the mere mention of another Mummy sequel with both hands and started trying to will it into existence.

Rumours of a The Mummy 4 with Brendan Fraser?. I'll have me some of that if you don't mind. — James Ferguson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇮🇹 (@LucioFulciFan) October 12, 2022

I’m not watching a Mummy movie without Brendan Fraser. It’s not the Mummy without Brendan!! https://t.co/UL0ry4rlJy — Stephanie Meidas Mighty (@Islandgirlpixie) October 12, 2022

Brendan Fraser was the star of the Mummy Movies. Without him in the fourth installment it would be catastrophic. If there’s a 4th ‘Mummy’ movie but with Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz and John Hannah. They are a team! — Elizabeth Pabon (@twdprodigy) October 12, 2022

(12/14) Just a Brendan Fraser appreciation tweet. That's it. That's the tweet. Mummy 4 for the win! — Roman (@R0medawg) October 12, 2022

I think Harrison Ford and Brendan Fraser should team up and star in a film titled 'Indiana Jones and the Mummy Wars.' Karen Allen and Rachel Weisz would be the lethal duo standing behind their men. What a film THAT would be! The wisecracks would snap faster than Indy's whip. 😂 — Lori Gaye (@LoriGaye1) October 12, 2022

He's right, if Brendan Fraser made a The Mummy film today, it would do well at the Box Office — Paul (@tired_paul) October 12, 2022

Brendan Fraser is trending because he said he'd be open to another MUMMY movie and the internet collectively loves it.



He's doing great. — Manda Cherry PREORDER FEMMES FATALE! (@MandaTheGinger) October 12, 2022

I'd love a fourth Mummy movie with Brendan Fraser. https://t.co/Ggf0H51e94 — Eden (@Scary4Eva) October 12, 2022

As harsh at it sounds, we can’t overlooked the fact that Fraser turns 54 years old in December, and he’s hardly been shy in admitting his action hero days are behind him, too. Not only that, but let’s not forget that Tomb of the Dragon Emperor sucked hard.

Stephen Sommers additionally appears to have disappeared off the face of the planet, so why not see if Universal can get the band back together and have the original director oversee the returns of Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo and and Oded Fehr? It might end in disaster, but it’d surely turn a tidy profit.