The world is reeling from ‘Terrifier 3’, but is ‘Terrifier 4’ just around the corner?

Terrifier has taken the horror world by storm. The franchise had humble beginnings, starting out as a no-budget release from writer/director Damien Leone. The second film, however, became a major box office hit, and it’s now one of the most adored/reviled properties in Hollywood. Adored because of its horrifying content and gruesome concepts, and reviled for the same exact reasons.

Terrifier 3 is now in theaters, and early reviews from critics make it sound as though Leone and the rest of the franchise veterans have struck gold yet again. A property with this much momentum isn’t easy to come by these days. As such, fans have already begun inquiring about a fourth installment.

Here’s what you need to know about Terrifier 4.

Terrifier 4 does not have a release date, a trailer, or a premise. It has, however, been confirmed by Damien Leone. The writer/director talked about the future installment during Beyond Fest, and he assured Games Radar that he already has some concepts brewing for the climax:

I know the ending, which is most important. I know certain scenes throughout, and I just started developing the intro to it. So, that’s pretty much all these movies start that way.

Leone elaborated on his creative process when it comes to Terrifier, and told the outlet that he reverse engineers the films, so that the endings and the gory set pieces fit within a structure and a narrative that makes sense. There can oftentimes be instances of confusion, or quotes being taken out of context when it comes to Hollywood sequels, however.

Fortunately, Leone made it very clear that fans will get to revisit the world of Terrifier at least once more after the release of Terrifier 3. “Yes,” he announced during an audience Q&A. “There will be a Terrifier 4.”

Will Terrifier 4 be the last film in the series?

Damien Leone previously stated that Terrifier 4 will mark the end of the series. He claimed that he didn’t want to push things too far, and risk compromising the quality of the world that he’s spent so much time and energy building. He asserted that a trilogy or quadrilogy is the best way to go when it comes to Hollywood franchises.

He did, however, walk this claim back when he sat down to plan Terrifier 4. He realized that he had so much more story to tell, that he considered adding a fifth film to properly wrap things up. He said he spoke a bit prematurely on the series as a whole, and determined that fitting everything he wants to do into the series is more important to him than adhering to the quadrilogy rule:

Can I fit it in one more movie, or is it maybe going to take me two movies before I get there? So, yeah, we’ll see, it’s a little too premature.

Variety reports that Terrifier 3 takes place on Christmas Eve, and the conclusion of the film leaves the door open for the fourth film. We can’t wait to see how the story plays out.

