The world officially goes mad as a single soccer player gets valued at the same cost as an entire ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Superstar athletes have always been paid amounts of money that range somewhere between exorbitant and offensive, but things could be about to smash through a brand new barrier after a single soccer player was deemed to be worth the same amount of money it would cost to make the whole of Avengers: Infinity War.

Let’s not forget that the penultimate chapter in the Infinity Saga ran for over two hours, erased half of the universe from existence, hauled in over $2 billion at the box office, and set the stage for Endgame; one of the defining cinematic events of this – or any other – generation.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

On the other hand, we have Kylian Mbappe – who without a doubt is one of the game’s elite players – reportedly being the subject of a $330 million bid from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. If that wasn’t insane enough, the forward only has 12 months left on his contract before he can leave for free, so it’s easy to see why his current team Paris Saint Germain would be considering a quite frankly ludicrous sum of money.

To put things into perspective, should the deal go through, then Mbappe would officially cost more than Justice League, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One to name but a small few. Sure, he can put the ball in the back of the net like few others of the current era can, but $330 million?!?!? As the old saying goes, the game really has gone.