The writing might be on the wall for the MCU, but it’s still got the best-written dialogue in superhero cinema

The MCU has some of the greatest heroes, and the greatest lines of dialogue.

Erik Killmonger in Black Panther
Photo via Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken audiences on a roller coaster ride for over a decade, and those who are still holding on have felt a range of emotions through it all. From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows and from the greatest heroes and villains to those who don’t quite stick the landing, it’s the journey of a lifetime to be a Marvel fan.

While posing the question of the MCU’s best line, SignificantList1414 shared their own favorite, and it still stands as one of the most significant lines in not just superhero cinema but film as a whole. Erik Killmonger was a layered character, and despite his rough (but perfectly sculpted and otherwise phenomenal) exterior, there was a lot under the surface.

What is the best line written in the MCU?
by u/SignificantList1414 in marvelstudios

Black Panther’s T’Challa has a powerful quote that resonates with so many of us, and it’s a stark reminder that one can easily be taken over by a recognizable force and turned into someone completely different.

Comment
by u/Xekshek33 from discussion What is the best line written in the MCU?
in marvelstudios

This one makes us tear up, too.

Comment
by u/ImmoralModerator from discussion What is the best line written in the MCU?
in marvelstudios

This one is important for anyone who has ever struggled through loss and felt the pain left behind by the absence of someone you loved.

Comment
by u/Film-Freak21 from discussion What is the best line written in the MCU?
in marvelstudios

This one can draw a strong emotion out in anyone, too — in fact, when we heard it in theaters, we started sobbing immediately. There was something about the timing, the way it was delivered, and all it implied that really sits with us still.

Comment
by u/TheDriverJ from discussion What is the best line written in the MCU?
in marvelstudios

Of course, you simply can’t talk about the MCU’s best lines without mentioning this one from our star-studded hero, Captain America.

Comment
by u/Cap_Fun from discussion What is the best line written in the MCU?
in marvelstudios

I have to admit, I was hoping to find a line from Bucky when I began diving into this thread, and I was thrilled to see this one. It hits home if you’ve ever felt like you might not be worth the trouble or effort in a relationship. Bucky saw the turmoil around him, saw his best friend experiencing it too, and questioned if he was really worth all of “this.”

Bucky was always worth it.

Comment
by u/chachachatrip from discussion What is the best line written in the MCU?
in marvelstudios

In the end, I think we can sum it up with a line of our own – one in a song that we love, with one minor adjustment.

“We will go down with this ship; we won’t put our hands up and surrender — there will be no white flag above our door; we’re in love (with the MCU) and always will be.”

