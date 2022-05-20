Hype levels for Thor: Love and Thunder are off the charts. Taika Waititi’s second MCU movie promises a return to the knockabout thrills of Thor: Ragnarok, will feature the Guardians of the Galaxy, adapts a critically acclaimed comics arc, and — most excitingly — will see Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster take up Mjolnir as the new Thor.

But all that may be condensed into a surprisingly short run time. Australian theater chain Event Cinemas has a listing for Thor: Love and Thunder, which lists the film at a relatively brief ‘n’ breezy 115 minutes including credits.

If true, this would make it the shortest Marvel Studios movie since 2016’s Doctor Strange, which also clocked in at 115 minutes. For a shorter movie, we have to look way back to Thor: The Dark World in 2013, which came in at just 112 minutes.

It’s worth bearing in mind that this isn’t an official confirmation of Love and Thunder‘s run time. Some other sources have mentioned a 133-minute length, though we can’t find any official source on that, so it may simply be internet scuttlebutt.

While some fans will be skeptical that Waititi can cram everything into this run-time, it’s worth remembering that while 115 minutes is fairly short for an MCU movie, it’s a typical run-time for almost everything else. Besides, with The Batman being criticized for its butt-numbing three-hour length, maybe this will be a refreshing change of pace.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.