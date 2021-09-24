Disney Plus Added 3 New Titles Today

The weekend is almost here and Disney+ has users covered with a handful of fresh titles perfect to dive into. Today there are three new films coming to the service for three different tastes, but all perfect for your weekend viewing.

On Sept. 24 the three new titles coming to the service are A Spark Story, which is a Disney+ original production. The 2011 Disney film Spooky Buddies, and the 2014 film, The Fault in Our Stars.

A Spark Story will take fans into the world of Pixar. This documentary series follows the next generation of Pixar SparkShorts filmmakers and showcases the development of Pixar productions to come in the future. If you’re a Pixar fan and have ever wondered how these ideas come together to create flawless onscreen production then here’s your opportunity to take a look behind the curtain.

Spooky Buddies is a 2011 children’s movie starring a cast of puppies. This is a perfect film for younger viewers or just the dog lover in the family and follows a handful of puppies as they celebrate Halloween and deal with the challenges that come their way.

Finally, the last new addition to Disney+ this weekend is The Fault In Our Stars. This film follows a couple who meet at a cancer support group and fall in love. If you’re looking for something funny, thrilling, and at some times tragic then this is the one for you. This film has been both loved by fans and critics alike since its launch and is definitely one to check out.