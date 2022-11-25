There’s nowhere to hide as chaos hits Pandora in latest ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ teaser 

James Cameron’s much overdue continuation of the enigmatic story of Pandora, Avatar: The Way of Water, is slowly inching toward its release. And even though the film’s chances at being a smash hit aren’t enjoying the certainty the first Avatar’s success should have afforded it, the latest teaser — pumped up on adrenaline and danger — for the upcoming adventures of the Na’vi confirms that Cameron has given the sequel his all.

The brief teaser builds on what we already know is set to take place in the film which will see the Na’vi’s peaceful existence once again marred by the arrival of humans. By the looks of it, defeating them and protecting their peaceful existence will prove to be one tough task for Jake Sully and his family as the invaders come armed with terrifying weapons of mass destruction. Check out the teaser below:

The scary part is that, this time, the humans’ mission isn’t simply to steal what isn’t theirs and trample over whosoever gets in their way. This time, they are hunting the Na’vi with the intention to uproot and destroy them.

The events of the sequel are set to take place more than a decade after the events of the first film, which ended with the partial expulsion of humans from Pandora and Jake permanently shifting into his avatar. In the years that have followed, his family with Neytiri has grown and judging by the looks of the teaser, the stakes are higher than ever as well.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to debut in theaters this Dec. 16.