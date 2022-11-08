There’s one ‘Mean Girls’ prank that even Lindsay Lohan can’t dodge

Anyone who thought they couldn’t escape “October 3rd” memes every year on Mean Girls Day should try putting themselves in Lindsay Lohan‘s shoes. The film star confessed that every year, on that exact date, she falls for the same “What day is it?” prank.

Appearing on Good Morning America on Tuesday to promote her new Netflix Christmas movie Falling for Christmas, Lohan told the show’s hosts that the quote from Mean Girls that she most hears said back to her is that one legendary quote. “I get the ‘Lindsay, what day is it?’ and then I always fall for it,” she said.

Only by the time that she answers “October 3rd” does she realize why she was being asked that question. “Oh my gosh, do you have to do it to me every time?,” she joked.

In Mean Girls, which has its fair share of iconic moments that have become ingrained in pop culture, the “It’s October 3rd” quote happens during a scene where Aaron Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennett, asks Lohan’s character, Cady Heron, what day it is. It’s hilariously painted as a swoon-worthy romantic moment by Cady, who, at that point, was hopelessly in love with Aaron.

The quote has become so popular that the internet gets swarmed with references to it on the day, which has since been officially named as Mean Girls Day — a make-shift holiday where every fan gets to celebrate their favorite chick-flick. It should have honestly become a national holiday, by this point.

Falling for Christmas is Lohan’s first major movie project in a decade. Her casting was announced by Netflix on – you guessed it! – October 3rd, and she will be sharing the screen with Glee beau Chord Overstreet. The movie comes out on Nov. 10.