There’s one superpower above all MCU fans would hate to have



MCU fans are expressing their thoughts on the one superpower they’re better off not having — getting drunk.

The debate comes after a Reddit user posted some quotes from Captain America and Hulk speaking about their inability to get blitzed. For Steve, the super-soldier experiment he underwent heals his body very quickly, and as Bruce Banner shares with his cousin Jennifer, their gamma-radiated bodies metabolize alcohol way too quickly for them to get drunk.

While responses were mixed, a large number of fans were not impressed with the superpower.

Some users did express that in the original clip, Hulk adds that he and She-Hulk can still get buzzed or tipsy, just not flat-out drunk, which eliminates the after-effects. This seemed to be the most preferred version for many folks.

One particular user did indicate that an overseen positive of this superpower would be that it would be impossible to fall ill, which seems to be one of the most inviting reasons to be in support.

Whatever the case may be, a lot of people have alcohol for a number of reasons, and while some would much prefer to get out of their minds on booze, others prefer the occasional drink without going overboard. There are a lot of superheroes who still can enjoy the effects of alcohol, but Captain America definitely can’t, and that doesn’t sound too fun.

Fans can watch Hulk and She-Hulk’s full discussions when She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premieres on Disney Plus later this month.