Home / movies

There’s one superpower above all MCU fans would hate to have

Via Marvel Studios


MCU fans are expressing their thoughts on the one superpower they’re better off not having — getting drunk. 

The debate comes after a Reddit user posted some quotes from Captain America and Hulk speaking about their inability to get blitzed. For Steve, the super-soldier experiment he underwent heals his body very quickly, and as Bruce Banner shares with his cousin Jennifer, their gamma-radiated bodies metabolize alcohol way too quickly for them to get drunk. 

Would you guys want this superpower? 😏 from marvelstudios

While responses were mixed, a large number of fans were not impressed with the superpower.

Comment from discussion Puzzleheaded_Sky7369’s comment from discussion "Would you guys want this superpower? 😏".
Comment from discussion cbekel3618’s comment from discussion "Would you guys want this superpower? 😏".
Comment from discussion -M_A_Y_0-‘s comment from discussion "Would you guys want this superpower? 😏".
Comment from discussion nicyole’s comment from discussion "Would you guys want this superpower? 😏".
Comment from discussion tyler081293’s comment from discussion "Would you guys want this superpower? 😏".

Some users did express that in the original clip, Hulk adds that he and She-Hulk can still get buzzed or tipsy, just not flat-out drunk, which eliminates the after-effects. This seemed to be the most preferred version for many folks. 

Comment from discussion JonSnow31391’s comment from discussion "Would you guys want this superpower? 😏".
Comment from discussion whitebandit’s comment from discussion "Would you guys want this superpower? 😏".
Comment from discussion IAP-23I’s comment from discussion "Would you guys want this superpower? 😏".
Comment from discussion profstenny’s comment from discussion "Would you guys want this superpower? 😏".

One particular user did indicate that an overseen positive of this superpower would be that it would be impossible to fall ill, which seems to be one of the most inviting reasons to be in support. 

Comment from discussion Boodger’s comment from discussion "Would you guys want this superpower? 😏".

Whatever the case may be, a lot of people have alcohol for a number of reasons, and while some would much prefer to get out of their minds on booze, others prefer the occasional drink without going overboard. There are a lot of superheroes who still can enjoy the effects of alcohol, but Captain America definitely can’t, and that doesn’t sound too fun.

Fans can watch Hulk and She-Hulk’s full discussions when She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premieres on Disney Plus later this month. 