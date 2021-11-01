These Are Halyna Hutchins Last Words After Alec Baldwin Involved Rust Shooting Incident

Halyna Hutchins knew that something went very wrong when a prop gun discharged and injured her on the set of Rust.

The Los Angeles Times recently interviewed 14 of the crew members on the set, and nine of them were around Hutchins when she got shot.

Alec Baldwin, the star of the movie, was allegedly handed a pistol from an AD and told it was a “cold gun.” He discharged the weapon, police say, and a projectile struck Hutchins and director Joel Souza.

One crew member described the scene as chaotic.

“I was looking right at her, I could see an exit wound that immediately started pouring blood and that’s when [people screamed] ‘She’s shot!’ and everything went crazy,” the crew member said.

The boom operator on set faced Hutchins and said, “Oh, that was no good.”

Hutchins said: “No, that was no good. That was no good at all.”

Baldwin was reportedly shocked and kept saying “What the fuck just happened.”

When he changed out of his outfit and returned to camp, he told police he had “never been handed a live weapon” before.

Baldwin spoke publicly about the incident over the weekend for the first time. He said that Hutchins was a friend and the shooting was “one in a trillion event.”

“There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this,” he said. “This is a one in a trillion episode. It’s a one in a trillion event.”

He also said he couldn’t speak about the investigation because it was active.

“It’s an active investigation in terms of a woman died, she was my friend,” Baldwin said. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened.”

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department said the incident is still being investigated, and Sheriff Adan Mendoza has called it a criminal investigation.

“I’d be careful using the word ‘accident,'” Mendoza said

Filming of Rust is indefinitely suspended.