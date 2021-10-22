These Classic Films Are Streaming On Disney Plus Today

Disney Plus added two new releases today and they are heavy on the nostalgia factor for many of us. While we’re still completely engrossed in all things spooky and terrifying, we’re considering a break from the haunts for the laughs and feel-good nature of these classics.

Rookie of the Year and Thumbelina have both been added to the streaming platform just in time for your movie binge this weekend. While each of the movies seems to draw in a different audience, we’ve watched and loved both, as have many other fans out there.

For anyone who may have somehow missed out on the classic, the synopsis for Rookie of the Year is as follows:

A freak accident causes 12-year-old Little League player Henry to become such a powerful and accurate pitcher that the Chicago Cubs sign the junior high student to a contract. Unprepared for such a high-pressure environment, Henry falters until aging fastballer Chet Steadman takes him under his wing and teaches him how to play in the big leagues. Meanwhile, his mother’s venal boyfriend tries to sell Henry’s contract to a hated opposing team.

Rookie of the Year is a feel-good family watch that teaches young viewers a lot about patience, honesty, and the love of the game.

The synopsis for the second classic film added to Disney Plus today, Thumbelina, is as follows:

Born of a flower and growing to only a couple of inches tall, poor Thumbelina is worried she’ll never meet someone her own size, until she happens to catch the eye of Prince Cornelius of the Fairies. Just as soon as she finds love, however, it’s torn away from her when she is kidnapped by Ms. Toad. Now Thumbelina has to escape Ms. Toad’s grasp and search for Prince Cornelius. Luckily, there’s a whole city of animals willing to help her.

Of course, the fairies, animals, and Happily Ever After in this movie make it an excellent watch for someone looking to unwind at the end of a long week. It takes you back to that magical feeling you had as a kid and is worth watching for that reason alone.

You can watch both films on Disney Plus now, in addition to a host of other beloved classics, Halloween favorites, and new series on the platform.