These horror films are coming to Netflix in December for the holidays
Sometimes, boughs of holly aren’t all you want to deck the halls with. It may be several months after spooky season but let’s be real, a great horror film will always get the blood pumping — albeit with adrenaline — to keep you nice and toast over the holidays.
Fortunately, Netflix has some incredible movies coming to the platform just in time to watch while wrapping gifts or to keep those pesky family members too horrified to start any awkward conversations. Here are all the horror films Netflix is adding in December.
December 1st:
- The Final Destination
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- The Fourth Kind
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Tremors
December 3rd:
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
However, a few movies will also be leaving the platform for the holidays as well. it’s unfortunate, but if you want to check out these scary films over a cup of hot cocoa, you’d better do it quick!
December 4th:
- The Guest
December 8th:
- It Comes at Night
December 21st:
- Jacob’s Ladder
December 30th:
- Winchester
December 31st:
- The Devil Inside
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- The Strangers
- Underworld
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Which horror films will you be watching on Netflix this holiday season? Tell us in the comments!