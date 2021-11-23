These horror films are coming to Netflix in December for the holidays

Sometimes, boughs of holly aren’t all you want to deck the halls with. It may be several months after spooky season but let’s be real, a great horror film will always get the blood pumping — albeit with adrenaline — to keep you nice and toast over the holidays.

Fortunately, Netflix has some incredible movies coming to the platform just in time to watch while wrapping gifts or to keep those pesky family members too horrified to start any awkward conversations. Here are all the horror films Netflix is adding in December.

December 1st:

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

The Fourth Kind

Pet Sematary (1989)

Tremors

December 3rd:

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

However, a few movies will also be leaving the platform for the holidays as well. it’s unfortunate, but if you want to check out these scary films over a cup of hot cocoa, you’d better do it quick!

December 4th:

The Guest

December 8th:

It Comes at Night

December 21st:

Jacob’s Ladder

December 30th:

Winchester

December 31st:

The Devil Inside

Pan’s Labyrinth

The Strangers

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Which horror films will you be watching on Netflix this holiday season? Tell us in the comments!