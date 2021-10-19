These Lego Recreations Of Iconic Horror Scenes Are Jaw-Dropping

We all know the Lego movies have been amazing but outside of Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales, the franchise has never really tried to delve into the horror genre. Now, thanks to one incredible mind, we’d like to see it happen in a much larger capacity.

Brick Builders Studios makes custom lego display models and mosaics for clients as well as make share instructions on how to build some cool custom lego sets of their own. Now, they’re going viral thanks to Reddit on /r/lego as well as /r/horror for recreating some of the most iconic moments ever seen in horror.

Films featured include The Exorcist, The Shining, Insidious, and The Ring. You can check out the epic lego scenes below.

Through stop-motion animation, Brick Build Studios also recreated a famous moment from Halloween (1978). They shared the video on YouTube but a gif version is also available in the original Reddit thread. You can see the video below!

Do these recreations make you want to see a full Lego horror film? Let us know in the comments!