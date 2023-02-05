Home / movies

These nuggets of nonsensical ‘Harry Potter’ lore are just as confounding as you’d think

In the hands of creative geniuses, fantasy worlds can be built to be as sophisticated as the real ones on which they’re based, and at times can be so much better. However, the Harry Potter series missed the mark when it comes to worldbuilding as fans are pointing out on Twitter.

The fun of creating a totally realistic fantasy world is that not everything has to make sense. After all, it is fantasy, but it’s best when it can make sense within its own set of rules. Inconsistencies can throw an entire story off, and fans are taking aim at Harry Potter, which has been in the headlines thanks to J.K. Rowling’s numerous controversies.

Over the years, it’s become something of a hobby to pick out the inconsistencies in Harry Potter, but it does make for valid points.

Of course a hiding spell would be an awesome solution for just such an occasion, but it does raise further questions. In fact, why don’t hiding spells get used way more often?

A question about Christmas at first seems pretty deep, but the fact remains that it’s celebrated all around the world by many people who don’t necessarily have Christian beliefs. Still, it does leave questions about witches and wizards’ religious beliefs.

Harry takes loads of classes on magic and spells, but there’s not one course on basic skills, like math and reading. It makes even a detail like how characters purchase items an interesting factoid in a worldbuilding exercise.

How magical can a magical world be if things can be easily done with spells, but there are enslaved elves forced to work for the wizards?

In a world with magic, they couldn’t find a better banking system?

Some details hit like a ton of bricks when two plus two stops making four.

Literally, the entire world that exists in Harry Potter can be brought into question. Fans can overlook the parts that don’t make sense simply because they love the stories, but that isn’t stopping critics from pointing them out.