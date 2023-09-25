The USA does superheroes best, but here are ten awesome movies from around the world with very different takes on costumed heroes.

Superheroes are as American as apple pie. For almost a hundred years, brightly colored adventurers have been battling evil through the streets of New York City, Metropolis, and Gotham City, becoming huge cultural icons along the way. But things really exploded in 2008 with the birth of the MCU, and its continued success has propelled superheroes to new heights of popularity around the world.

The domestic movie industry inarguably does superheroes best, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the world can’t turn out some truly awesome adventures. So, here are ten international superhero movies you may not have heard of that can stand toe-to-toe with what Marvel Studios or Warner Bros. has to offer.

10. Minnal Murali (India)

A lot of Indian action movies are technically superhero movies, with the Krrish series delivering some truly ludicrous action (more on that later). But for pure Marvel-influenced fun, we love the 2021 release Minnal Murali, which follows two men who receive powers when struck by lightning. Both are good-natured but flawed, though one becomes a hero and the other a villain. It’s a wild ride and is available to stream on Netflix.

9. iBoy (United Kingdom)

If you want a dose of British urban misery crossed with superheroes, there’s nowhere else to go than 2017’s Netflix Original iBoy. Rory Kinnear plays a teenager who’s shot and gets parts of his smartphone blasted into his brain. You might think this would kill you, but the injury grants him “cybernatural” powers that let him telepathically manipulate electronics. It’s a bizarre premise that’s executed surprisingly well, with the cool techno-powers at the heart of the story used to their full potential.

8. Psychokinesis (South Korea)

South Korea has a well-earned reputation for kickass movies, and 2018’s Psychokinesis more than delivers the goods. The hero is a bank security guard who drinks from a mountain spring affected by a meteor, promptly gaining wild telekinetic powers. It’s directed by Yeon Sang-ho, responsible for the great 2016 zombie movie Train to Busan, and finds a fun and original spin on classic superhero action.

7. Queen of Justice – Sri Asih (Indonesia)

2022’s Queen of Justice has an interesting legacy. Back in 1954 Sri Asih was Indonesia’s first ever superhero movie, made more notable by being about a female hero. Sadly the 1954 movie is considered a lost film, though Queen of Justice does the character justice, reworking her story into a combination of MMA fighting and superhero action. If you’re a fan of The Raid, Wonder Woman, and are craving a no-holds-barred action movie this will not disappoint.

6. They Call Me Jeeg (Italy)

They Call Me Jeeg is essentially a long and passionate tribute to the anime and manga Steel Jeeg, with its superpowered protagonist being mistaken for the hero of the anime. It follows Enzo, a small-time criminal who gains superpowers but gradually becomes a hero and slowly begins to live up to the example set in the original source material. They Call Me Jeeg was met with widespread critical praise on its 2015 release and was considered Italy’s submission to the Oscars. It’s well worth a watch, check it out!

5. The Return of Captain Invincible (Australia)

This 1983 Australian comedy sank like a stone on its original release but has since been re-evaluated as a bona fide cult classic. The concept is an immortal American superhero who eventually falls foul of McCarthyism. Forced out of the United States he moves to Australia and becomes an alcoholic, with the film showing him getting his mojo back. There’s a great lead performance from Alan Arkin that features Christopher Lee as the villainous Mr. Midnight. With those two front and center, how can you go wrong?

4. SuperBob (United Kingdom)

This very offbeat superhero movie from the U.K. will appeal to fans of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz. It follows a mild-mannered and socially awkward mailman who accidentally becomes the most powerful man on Earth, trying to balance his domestic life with the geopolitical tensions over his existence. Despite its broadly comedic tone (aided by Doctor Who‘s Catherine Tate in a supporting role), it feels like a much more realistic depiction of how a random man would act with superpowers. There’s not much like it outside of indie comics.

3. Krrish Trilogy (India)

The Krrish movies really have to be seen to be believed. They’re a bonkers tangle of comedy, science-fiction, and some of the most ludicrous action scenes in any movie ever created. All three are entertaining from start to finish, though Krrish 3 really pushes the boat out with some of the craziest set pieces ever put on the screen (and with enough slow-motion to make Zack Snyder blush). Krrish 4 is in development and we can’t wait to see how they can take things further.

2. Smoking Causes Coughing (France)

Okay fine, technically Smoking Causes Coughing is parodying sentai shows like Power Rangers rather than comic-book superheroes. But sentai shows are pretty much superhero-themed and this movie is too good not to skip. It follows the nicotine-addicted “Tobacco Force”, is overflowing with gore and slime, contains a demented romance scene involving a rat puppet, and seems to be channeling Meet the Feebles and Brain Dead-era Peter Jackson. We were lucky enough to catch a theatrical screening earlier this year and it brought the house down.

1. Ichi the Killer (Japan)

Takashi Miike‘s 2001 yakuza splatterfest isn’t for the faint of heart. Just the first few minutes will show you what kind of movie this is, and the way the title of the movie appears is too freaky to even describe here. But it doesn’t take too long to reveal this is a very offbeat take on Batman and the Joker. Ichi is essentially a genuinely insane take on the caped Crusader, with the eccentric masochist Kakaharo a fine Joker equivalent. Many see echoes of this movie in The Dark Knight, but we can only underline our warning that this story is not for everyone.