‘They’re all agoraphobic and incestuous and insane and addicted to violence’: Maybe it’s for the best Zack Snyder exited the DCU

He might be plenty busy at Netflix crafting brand new universes like Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon, but it goes without saying there’s a vocal number of DC defenders out there who’d have a conniption fit were Zack Snyder to ever make his return to the franchise.

You can say with a fair amount of confidence that it’s not going to happen based on his exclusive development deal with the streaming service and the new era being ushered in by James Gunn and Peter Safran intentionally leaving the SnyderVerse in the dust, but maybe that’s for the best when you consider what the original architect of the DCU had in mind.

Image via Warner Bros.

Not only were Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane going to hook up – which was queasy enough given that the Snyder Cut hinted she was pregnant with the unborn child of Clark Kent – but Snyder’s ruminations on superheroes in general while speaking to Letterboxd aren’t the sort of fanciful notions that would be approved by Warner Bros. executives seeking those PG-13 box office bonanzas.

“Watchmen to me is like the ultimate deconstructionist comic book. Superheroes have sexual anxiety. They’re all agoraphobic and incestuous and insane and addicted to violence. I always said when I was making Man of Steel – you have to know the rules in order so you can break them. Well, I broke them first, and then I made a movie. It was the wrong order, but it’s fine.”

He’s not wrong to be fair, but still, you can only imagine how buzzwords like “sexual anxiety,” “incest,” and “insanity” would have gone down had he pitched them in the WB boardroom.