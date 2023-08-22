‘They’re secretly setting up the Avengetables’: A curious coincidence sets the MCU up for its weirdest team yet

If I had a nickel for every vegetable-humanoid that appeared in a recent MCU feature, I’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice.

Fans of Marvel have noticed it too and it’s led some to jokingly conclude that the studio is setting up some sort of vegetable-themed hero team. Could this be a thing? It is a pretty weird coincidence that two back-to-back movies gave us some weirdly veggie-looking aliens, after all.

IN Quantamania, they have a character that looks like Broccoli . Hank Pym “….. holy s***, that guy looks like broccoli ! “ IN GOTG 3- Gamora was going to shoot a person who looks like a carrot. Anything in any other Marvel Movies? Is there a salad or a vegetable theme going on ?

Both of these alien characters have pretty striking appearances, the Broccoli man in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania helps the freedom fighters against Kang, whilst Carrot guy appears in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and is part of the security team at the Orgoscope that try to stop the Guardians escaping. Both characters have clearly made an impression on fans who watched both movies.

One fan dubbed the new Marvel team-up “The Avengetables” which has a nice ring to it. As it turns out, Sesame Street already had a very similar idea years ago in which the Cookie Monster teamed up with a bunch of vegetable-themed Avengers lookalikes to fight against Bon-Bon, a villain whose sole goal is to destroy all healthy food. A fan shared a clip of the children’s show parodying the MCU back in the good old days before the MCU became a parody of itself.

Other fans racked their brains for other examples of vegetable-human hybrids appearing in the MCU, but unsurprisingly, there isn’t more. If there were, this wouldn’t be a joke, but a serious speculative article theorizing about what possibilities Marvel has up its sleeve for such strange and unique-looking characters.

Other fans’ minds just went straight to the gutter with comments referring to the Hulk’s you-know-what as a Zucchini being one such example.

Banner and Nat playing hide the zucchini in AoU.

Anyways, maybe we really are seeing the seeds of a new MCU exclusive team being sown. We could have Captain Carrot, the Incredible Leek, the Amazing Cauliflower, and the leader of the team, Garlic Fury. Together, they form the Avengetables, Earth’s mightiest salad.