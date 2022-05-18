DC movie fans are going hard in a debate over their preferred sequel: Man of Steel 2 or The Batman 2.

The billion-dollar question was posed by Twitter user @theSnyderKnight who apparently wants to know the general consensus when it comes to the heavily rumored sequel to 2013’s Man of Steel and the upcoming sequel to the recently released The Batman. As expected, the red-pill-blue-pill question was enough to trigger a massive battle of DC fans defending their favorite film.

Responses range from conciliatory to downright vicious, which each side striving to point out the demerits of the other film.

That's not even a question the “Man of Steel” all the way. The Batman was long and boring. Just because it stoled elements from other movies. It doesn't make it any good. — Hex_420 (@420_hex) May 17, 2022

Long and boring that is what man of steel and Batman is a perfect not to long after I came out of theatres I wanted more of that in every way,Batman is one if not the best superhero movie of all time — Myles (@Richard41885287) May 17, 2022

No question: Man of Steel 2. I was more excited for the opening Krypton scene than I was for most of The Batman. I know that'll trigger some ppl but that's just the truth for me. 🤷‍♂️ — SteppenLot Unites The Motherboxes (@Apokolips_MEOW) May 17, 2022

Some fans are more invested in whether the film was worth watching instead of taking sides.

Both. We can have both and YOU can choose what you want to see. You can see one or both, doesn’t matter. Why choose? Be happy with what we get. It’s comics, it’s graphic novels, it’s superheroes. We live in an amazing age of film that we can have it all. — Paul Wulff (@TheMrWulff12) May 18, 2022

Man of Steel came out almost a decade ago.

Let it the fuck go. — Jose Colella (@JoseColella84) May 17, 2022

Some fans were happy to not indulge in the argument at all and instead flaunted their love for Henry Cavill, hoping that his version of the caped superhero graces the silver screen once again.

Blue pills all day, am sorry

All I want it to see this greatness back on the big screen 😇https://t.co/jAuppuxkws — Anakin Snyderwalker (@theSnyderKnight) May 17, 2022

Man of Steel II for sure. Ain't no doubt about it.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/QXmENyGUwG — Lincy McGabby (@LincyMcGabby) May 17, 2022

And of course, the topic of bringing back Cavill’s Superman triggered the neverending #RestoreTheSnyderVerse debate.

Man of Steel II for sure. Ain't no doubt about it.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/QXmENyGUwG — Lincy McGabby (@LincyMcGabby) May 17, 2022

Man of Steel was the DCEU’s first film and marked Cavill’s first appearance as Clark Kent aka Superman. While it was a box office success, it wasn’t exactly a favorite of critics. While the departure of Zack Snyder effectively ended his vision for the DCEU, at least Ben Affleck is still set to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming The Flash film. But the DC cinematic universe already has another Batman in the form of Robert Pattinson who made his DCEU debut in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which has tasted critical and commercial success.

Sadly, no matter how many fans are in favor of Cavill’s return as Superman, for now, the only officially greenlit film is the sequel to 2022’s live-action adaptation of the caped crusader.