This 17 Year Old Elisha Cuthbert Film Is Dominating Netflix

Elisha Cuthbert isn’t just TV’s most beautiful woman — she’s also had quite the curious movie career. Starring in everything from comedies like Goon: Last of the Enforcers to horror films like The Quiet, there’s no denying that Cuthbert fits well into a variety of roles.

It’s one of her oldest roles that is currently getting her a lot of new fans It may be weird for those who have tuned into Netflix to see her Abby Phillips-Bennett on The Ranch to believe it but The Girl Next Door is currently in the top 10 most popular films on the platform.

“Eighteen-year-old Matthew Kidman (Emile Hirsch) is a straight-arrow overachiever who has never really lived life… until he falls for his new neighbor, the beautiful and seemingly innocent Danielle (Elisha Cuthbert). When Matthew discovers this perfect girl next door is a one-time porn star, his sheltered existence begins to spin out of control. Ultimately, Danielle helps Matthew emerge from his shell and discover that sometimes you have to risk everything for the person you love.” Synopsis from Google

Though The Girl Next Door may be one of her oldest films, it just goes to show why Cuthbert was cast in so many comedy movies in the future after this starring role in 2004. Those who want to relive this comedy classic can find it streaming now on Netflix.