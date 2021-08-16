This 20 Year Old Bill Murray Film Is Taking Disney+ By Storm

It may be hard to believe that Bill Murray starred in a film directed by Wes Anderson but it’s absolutely true! It’s been over twenty years but this movie with its star-studded cast like Gwenneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, and more is suddenly gaining new fans thanks to Disney+.

It’s worth booting up the app to see Gene Hackman’s Golden Globe winning performance in The Royal Tenenbaums. This comedy with themes of the lost greatness of a dysfunctional family and their eventual redemption is just as worth watching today as it was upon its original release.

Royal Tenenbaum and his wife Etheline had three children and then they separated. All three children are extraordinary — all geniuses. Virtually all memory of the brilliance of the young Tenenbaums was subsequently erased by two decades of betrayal, failure, and disaster. Most of this was generally considered to be their father’s fault. “The Royal Tenenbaums” is the story of the family’s sudden, unexpected reunion one recent winter. Film Synopsis From Google

While the film is currently only available to stream in the UK on Disney+ — where it’s still become one of the top 10 most-streamed movies on the platform despite its limited release — it is still possible to watch it elsewhere throughout the world or by using a VPN. Fans can find the film on YouTube, Vudu, Apple TV, Amazon, and Google Play.