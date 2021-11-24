This 2020 Kurt Russell movie sequel is slaying the competition on Netflix

There are some holiday films so beautifully done that they become icons to the holiday season immediately. That was absolutely the case when The Christmas Chronicles premiered on Nov. 22 of 2018, and again when The Christmas Chronicles 2 debuted on Nov. 18 of 2020.

The film stars Kurt Russell as Santa Claus and Goldie Hawn as Ms. Claus alongside a slew of elves, children, and adorable Christmas characters you’ll absolutely fall in love with. With Thanksgiving right around the corner and the holiday season in full swing, families and friends are gathering to watch festive movies with cocoa and Christmas pajamas.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 has been trending in the top 10 in several countries, according to FlixPatrol, as fans celebrate the holiday season with friends and loved ones. Both The Christmas Chronicles and The Christmas Chronicles 2 are movies that bring the magic back to viewers of all ages; they’re the kind of films that hit home as to what makes the holidays so special.

You can see the trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2 below — if you’ve not yet seen the incredible film.

You can find The Christmas Chronicles and The Christmas Chronicles 2 streaming on Netflix now, and you won’t want to spend the holiday season without them.