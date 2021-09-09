This Andrew Garfield Superhero Classic Is Taking Over HBO Max Globally

Spider-Man fans are getting thoroughly hyped for the impending release of a mind-boggling new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Spider-Man: No Way Home. The upcoming film has been the source of countless rumors over the last few years, including gossip around the potential return of several characters who starred in previous iterations of the Wall-Crawler’s adventures.

A teaser trailer, released by Sony Pictures last month, saw these hopes realized with the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and hints of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. An eerie, recognizable chuckle was all the confirmation fans needed of Dafoe’s own resurrection, and Molina’s trailer-ending “hello Peter” quickly became the subject of countless memes. A few familiar faces remain nothing but rumors, however, despite high hopes from fans that they will make a return for the upcoming film.

Persistent rumors have claimed that both Tobey Maguire, who played Peter Parker in the trio of early 2000s Spider-Man films, and Andrew Garfield, who inherited the mask from Maguire, will return to their roles for No Way Home. These reports remain unconfirmed, but that hasn’t stopped numerous fans from deciding for themselves that a trio of Peters’ will grace the big screen on Dec. 17, when the film hits theaters.

This has prompted a sudden surge in popularity for the previous Spider-Man films; namely, those starring Andrew Garfield. The first of two Garfield-helmed Spidey films, The Amazing Spider-Man, has rocketed to popularity on HBO Max. Despite the film’s age (it is just under a decade old), the sudden surge in interest sees The Amazing Spider-Man top the streaming platform’s watch list around the globe in anticipation of Tom Holland’s third outing later this year.