This Banned Horror Film Is Too Disgusting For Most To Watch This Halloween

Everyone is down for a good scare during Halloween and one of the best ways to get them is by watching horror films. While there are classics like The Shining and modern hits like Midsommar to watch, some fans have tried to seek out things far darker then could ever appear in cinemas.

While the internet is currently remembering one of the most “mentally f-cked up” movies of all time, it seems that another banned horror film has flewn under the radar, probably for good reason, as Halloween approaches. The movie has been banned in countries around the world and even resulted in a US citizen getting arrested for having it in their rental store.

Despite all of this, Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom currently holds a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The website says the movie, “will strike some viewers as irredeemably depraved, but its unflinching view of human cruelty makes it impossible to ignore.” With everything shown in the “sickest film of all time?” We have to agree.

CONTENT WARNING: Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom features extreme violence, sadism, and sexual and psychological torture. Reader discretion is advised.

The 120 Days Of Sodom was a book originally written back in 1785 by the Marquis de Sade who couldn’t have an any idea it would go on to inspire a motion picture. He could also not have known Salò would become the last film Pier Paolo Pasolini would even create. It was released three weeks before he was assassinated. Yes, you read that right — assasinated.

But what makes this film truly horrific? Perhaps that is best explained by its synopsis: “A group of fascists round up nine adolescent boys and girls and subject them to a 120 days of physical, mental, and sexual torture.” Any movie that explores themes of corruption, nihilism, morality, capitalism, totalitarianism, sadism, sexuality, and fascism all at once is bound to turn stomachs. As one reviewer put it:

“This film is essential to have seen but impossible to watch: a viewer may find life itself defiled beyond redemption by the simple fact that such things can be shown or even imagined.”

Despite the extremely graphic and uncensored nature of what is shown on screen, Salò is not without its accolades. Toronto International Film Festival has had it on their essential films list and the Chicago Film Critics Association said it was the 65th scarriest film ever made.

Anyone who wants to brave a watch of Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom won’t find it on any streaming service — it has to be tracked down via its Blu-Ray or DVD release. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you how truly gut-wrenching this horror film is…