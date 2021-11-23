This basketball drama is a slam dunk on streaming

The 2021 film Boogie is currently dominating the streaming charts.

According to FlixPatrol, the drama is in HBO’s top ten films in the United States. Boogie is a film that follows Alfred “Boogie” Chin (Taylor Takahashi) a basketball phenom in Queens, New York that is struggling to balance life coming from a traditional Asian family and attending college over pursuing his NBA desires.

The film also stars Taylour Paige, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson, Pamelyn Chee, Perry Yung, Mike Moh, Alexa Mareka, Domenick Lombardozzi, Steve Coulter, Eddie Huang, and Charlamagne tha God. Boogie would mark Pop Smoke’s first and final film before his untimely death in 2020.

Upon Boogie’s release in theaters earlier this year, it generated $4.2 million. In addition to the low box office sales, the drama also received mixed ratings from critics. Boogie was written and directed by Eddie Huang. Huang is best known for his autobiography titled Fresh Off the Boat: A Memoir, which was later adapted to an ABC series with the same name.

Since Boogie, Taylor Takahashi has not been in any acting projects. As for Taylour Paige, she has several gigs lined up including Another Country, Sharp Stick, Mack & Rita, The Toxic Avenger, and Brothers, according to IMDb. Although Paige is known as a professional dancer, she got her big break when she landed the role as Ahsha Hayes in the hit VH1 series Hit the Floor in 2013. The actress ultimately left the show in 2016 after three seasons.

Boogie is now streaming on HBO.