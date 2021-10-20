This Beloved Netflix Movie Trilogy Is Getting a Spinoff TV Show

A spinoff TV series of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is headed to Netflix.

The original film follows Laurie Jean Covey (Lana Condor), a teen girl whose life changes after five of her love letters are sent out to her former crushes by her sister. Upon the distribution, she then forms a contract with one of the boys who received a letter, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). The purpose of the agreement was to make Kavinsky’s ex-girlfriend jealous, though the pair predictably end up falling for each other.

Subsequent installments continue Covey and Kavinsky’s journey as they experience life as a couple. To All the Boys: Always and Forever, the final movie, premiered earlier this year on Netflix.

The spinoff series titled XO, Kitty focuses on Covey’s younger sister Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart). The half-hour show will document Kitty’s (also known as Covey’s matchmaker) relationship with a long-distance boyfriend she met in the franchise’s final film. Kitty first encountered her boyfriend, Dae (Ho-Young Jeon), during a family trip. In their short interaction, Kitty asks Dae to take a photo of her and her family.

The story isn’t over just yet. 🐱 XO, Kitty, a spinoff series starring @annacathcart inspired by To All the Boys is on its way to Netflix. ✨ pic.twitter.com/J6ETFFyPlv — To All The Boys: Always and Forever (@toalltheboys) October 18, 2021

Jenny Han, author of the original books from which the films were adapted, will be a producer of the series along with Sacha Rothchild.

No additional details surrounding the show have been released.