This Buff Chris Hemsworth Pic Is Making The Internet Swoon

Whether he’s playing fat Thor, or buff Thor, or The Huntsman, Chris Hemsworth gives it his all in every performance. That kind of dedication doesn’t come around every day, and we also don’t usually get to see the work that goes into someone like Hemsworth looking the way he does.

On Tuesday, Hemsworth posted a photo of himself punching a bag, and it’s putting everyone in a tizzy. Hemsworth is in a tank top and he looks like an action figure. His shoulders and biceps look like bowling balls and you can see every vein and muscle.

In the second pic, you see him striking with his left arm with a brutal intensity reserved for a prizefighter. Take a look:

People are (obviously) showering him with love:

Love your performance in

Thor 2011

And

Thor 2 The Dark World

And

Thor 3

And

The Avengers 2012

And

The Avengers 2 Age of Ultron

And

Snow White and The Huntsman

And

The Huntsman

And

Star Trek 2009

And

Cabin in The Woods — Ryan Daniel Tucker (@RyanDanielTuck1) November 2, 2021

Very Nice body💪 — Hameed ZAGH (@ZaghHameed) November 2, 2021

love you — nic (@lokiluvbot_) November 2, 2021

If there’s one thing we can ascertain from the post, it’s that people really love Hemsworth.

One of Hemsworth’s biggest upcoming movies is Thor: Love and Thunder, the follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok. He’s actually shared pics of his body before, especially in regards to his training for the new movie.

The new body type is especially fun since the last time we saw Thor in Avengers: Endgame he was overweight and sloppy. It’ll be interesting to see how they transition Thor from an overweight person to the super-fit godlike body he has now. Either way, it’ll be fun to watch.

Recently, Hemsworth’s trainer revealed his exact workout plan. Hemsworth hits the gym five days a week lifting heavyweights. “For this last Thor, we stuck to a regime of push/pull. It would be split into five days: push for a chest day, pull for back, legs, shoulders, and arms,” the trainer said. He also added a caveat, however. “The biggest thing is supporting that training with nutrition.”

We’ll just have to see how well Chris Hemsworth‘s training regimen pays off when Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8, 2022.