This Chinese animated movie just burst onto Netflix’s top ten list

White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake is currently dominating Netflix.

According to FlixPatrol, the 2021 animated film has skyrocketed through the streaming app’s charts, including the top ten overall and the top ten. The various countries in the top ten category included Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Bahrain, and Bangladesh while Brazil, Colombia, New Zealand were in the top ten overall category.

The fantasy follows the journey of a green snake demon named Verta (Tang Xiaoxi) as she tries to rescue her sister, a white snake, from a demon-slaying monk named Fahai (Song Xuchen). White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake is a sequel to 2019’s The White Snake.

The film also stars Wai Wai, Wei Chao, Zhao Mingzhou, Xiaopu Zheng, Song Xuchen, Qiu Qiu, Zhang Biyu, Zhang Zhe, Yang Tianxiang, Lin Qiang, and Baomu Zhongyang. Upon White Snake 2’s release in July, the film reportedly generated $39,344,050 within three days. Ultimately, it earned $90 million in the worldwide box office.

In addition to its commercial success, White Snake 2 received rave reviews from viewers. Despite the movie’s box office accomplishments and fans’ positive reactions, no additional details regarding a third installment have been made public.

White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake is now streaming on Netflix. Have you watched the sequel yet? Let us know what you think in a comment.