This Critically Panned Will Ferrell Movie Is Swiftly Climbing Up The Streaming Ranks

Will Ferrel has undeniably held the leading role in plenty of fantastic comedy films. Everything from Talladega Nights: The Balad of Ricky Bobby to older films like The Producers has shown he’s got a flair for making people laugh. But even the best comedic minds out there are sure to bomb on stage every now and then.

Despite this film having a dismal 31% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems that it’s finding new fans thanks to the streaming service Paramount+ where it currently resides as one of the top ten most popular movies on the platform. Love it or hate it, Daddy’s Home is getting new fans thanks to digital streaming.

“Brad Whitaker (Will Ferrell) is a kindhearted radio executive who wants to be the best possible stepfather to his wife’s (Linda Cardellini) two children. When her freewheeling ex-husband, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg), breezes back into town, Brad’s feeling of insecurity quickly develops into an inferiority complex. As Dusty demonstrates his flair for athletics, home repair and bad-boy charisma, Whitaker finds himself in a no-holds-barred battle to one-up his rival and win the approval of his family.” Synopsis From Google

Perhaps this Will Ferrel flick is a bit better than people remember, especially with costars like Mark Wahlberg and Hannibal Burress to help it along. Those wanting to check out Daddy’s Home to see what the fuss is all about can find it streaming. on Paramount+.