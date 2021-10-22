This Demonic Horror Film Is Rising Up Hulu’s U.S. Streaming Ranks

When the first trailer for a horror film starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan debuted in March 2021, fans felt chills all the way down their spines. The movie, mixing demonic possession and haunted spirits with witchcraft and miracles, looked to be more than just a film. The Unholy was going to be a full-body experience.

The premise for The Unholy is as follows:

“A girl inexplicably gains the power to heal the sick after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary. As word spreads and people flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist visits the small New England town to investigate. However, when strange events start to occur, he soon wonders if these phenomena are the result of something more sinister.”

So when the movie premiered in April, fans jumped at the opportunity to see it. Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Katie Aselton, William Sadler, and Diogo Morgado; the cast works together effortlessly to deliver fear at every turn.

The Unholy 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, not everyone was thrilled at the premise or the movie’s execution. Still, it was the first film for many movie-goers returning to theaters and an early dose of horror when we all needed something to drown out the mess of everything around us.

With the end of spooky season drawing near, fans are taking in all the horror they can handle, and The Unholy is a favorite of streaming viewers right now. FlixPatrol reports that the film is in Hulu’s top 10 movies list for U.S. viewers, clocking in as seventh place for Oct. 21. The Unholy’s popularity seems to extend beyond North America too, as the film has also claimed a spot on iTunes’ top 10 list in Slovakia, Czech Republic, and India during the course of the week.

If you’ve seen it before, or if you haven’t—you can experience The Unholy on Hulu or Amazon Prime Video right now; it’ll be a great addition to your scary movie binges this weekend.