This Emma Stone Film Is One Of The Hottest Movies On Streaming

Many Marvel fans know Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy from The Amazing Spider-Man but she’s been in so many more films. The Golden Globe Award winner has been in movies like The Help, Superbad, and even Disney’s Cruella. But now one of her movies is the 4th most popular on HBO Max right now.

Fans that didn’t see the original Zombieland are absolutely missing out, but it’s Zombieland: Double Tap that’s taking over the streaming platform right now. It has an amazing combination of zombies and comedy that has fans hooked.

“The group will face a new zombie threat as a new breed of zombie has developed. This new super-zombie type is faster, bigger, and stronger than the previous strain of zombies and harder to kill. These super-zombies have started grouping up into a horde going from city to city leaving a path of destruction behind them.” Synopsis From FlixPatrol

While fans can find Zombieland: Double Tap streaming on HBO Max, they’ll have to go on Vudu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, or Google Play if they want to watch the original.