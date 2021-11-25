Evil Dead Rise is a different kind of family movie, according to producer and star Bruce Campbell.

The upcoming horror film follows a family emotionally suffering after being ambushed by Deadites, demonic zombies, and spirits. Although additional details regarding Evil Dead Rise have not been released, in the past, characters would endure trauma after having to kill their loved ones to remove the Deadites from the individual.

Campbell, who plays protagonist Ash Williams in the Evil Dead franchise, discloses that the family members in Evil Dead Rise won’t be the same after what they have encountered as a whole. “This family is not the same at the end of the movie,” he said. “Well, they’re gutted, the whole family is destroyed, you know, these people get possessed – brothers and sisters, sons, daughters, you know. So yeah, it’s a family affair. This one’s a family affair. They’re all related in this one. I think that makes the possession and killing your siblings – things like that, even harder.”

“Because in the original Evil Dead, there was only one brother/sister combo, Ash and his sister Sheryl. The rest were just friends,” he said, explaining the heavier family influence.” Now, this is all, they’re all related in this household. Much more excruciating.”

While Campbell may not appear in this sequel, he has portrayed Ash Williams for almost 40 years. The last time Campbell played Ash Williams was in 2018 during the Starz series Ash vs. Evil Dead.

Evil Dead Rise, the fifth movie in the franchise, is set to be released in 2022 on HBO.